In Mumbra, every resident is part of Muharram and Ganeshotsav

Residents of Mumbra lead by example; locals have been happily celebrating festivals of all communities in the area for decades

The pandal in Mumbra where both the Ganpati aarti and Muharram prayers are conducted seamlessly throughout the day

Residents of Mumbra are the perfect example of peaceful co-existence. In respect for the Muslims observing Muharram since September 12 and the Hindus celebrating Ganeshotsav during the same period, the two communities have been sharing the same pandal and sound system for both occasions. So, once the Ganesh aarti is done with, the Azaan and condolence programme begins. But, this is not a one-off. They have been doing this for the past 20 years, said locals.

The pandal this year was set up by the Shri Ganesh Mitra Mandal and Anjuman Majude Ali. While devotees share the mic and loudspeaker, organisers coordinate the timings for the respective prayers to be conducted through the day.



Ayaz Ehsan, member, Anjuman Majude Ali and Girish Ahire, head of Shri Ganesh Mitra Mandal

"We have been celebrating the Ganesh festival for the past 20 years, and this time the dates of both festivals coincided so we decided to share it. For Thursday and Friday the Ganesh mandal will only conduct the Aarti and will not play any other music through the day on the loudspeaker. We have a common mic and loudspeaker and coordinate our prayers timings," said Ayaz Ehsan, group member of AMA.

Ehsan added, "We have always celebrated all festivals together. This is just an example of how we all co-exist very happily here. It is not that difficult and can be done all over the country. Every child in our area is watching and learning from this and will take it further."

Girish Ahire, head of Shri Ganesh Mitra Mandal, said, "We have been living together peacefully for years. This year, when the dates for Muharram, which is sad occasion for the Muslim community, came during Ganpati, which is a celebration for us, we decided to share the space and perform all rituals together. While celebrating Ganpati, we should not hurt anyone's sentiments. Celebrating together and showing respect for each other's religions has brought us all closer."

