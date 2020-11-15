In pics: Mumba Devi being decked up with flowers ahead of temple reopening

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced the opening of all religious places in the state from November 16, Monday. The Uddhav Thackeray government has urged citizens to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols. "All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, 16th November. Wearing the mask will be compulsory, all COVID norms will have to be followed: Government of Maharashtra (sic)", news agency ANI tweeted.

As the city gears up to meet the Gods in their homes after months of lockdown, Mid-Day brings to you exclusive images of Mumbai Devi being decked up with flowers.

All images by Bipin Kokate

Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had said that his government plans to reopen places of worship across the state after Diwali.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not take credit for the victory of Hindutva as the decision to shut the religious places was taken by the Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic and these are now set to reopen in Maharashtra.

