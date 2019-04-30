In Rajasthan, Amit Shah says Opposition will have new PM on all week days if they win

national

Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition's grand alliance stating that if it managed to win in the Lok Sabha elections, then the country will have a new Prime Minister every day from Monday to Saturday, with the country going on a holiday on Sunday.

"If Opposition's grand alliance gets a majority then HD Deve Gowda will be Prime Minister on Monday, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, Mayawati on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, Sharad Pawar on Saturday and the country will go on a holiday on Sunday. Can you run a country like this? How will they give adequate security to this country? They will only work for their respective families and nobody else," Amit Shah said while addressing a rally here in Alwar.

The BJP president said that if Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again, then "from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Assam to Gujarat, we will implement NRC and remove infiltrates from the country." The BJP's manifesto, promises that if the party returned to power, it will create a National Register of Citizens (NRC) for all of India to identify undocumented immigrants.

Highlighting the airstrike carried by the Indian Air Force on JeM camp in Pakistan's Balakot, Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi and wondered whether the Congress President was related to terrorists.

Shah further said that the whole country celebrated the airstrike but there was mourning in two places - one in Pakistan and the other in Rahul Gandhi's office.

