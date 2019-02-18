In solidarity to the Indian jawans, Ali Fazal withdraws from an upcoming Urdu fest in Dubai

bollywood

The actor shot to fame internationally with his performance as well the way he portrayed the character of Abdul very aptly, who other than being a Munshi in the film also taught Urdu to the Queen of England

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal is best known for his impeccable performances, be it as Abdul Karim in Hollywood flick Victoria and Abdul opposite dame Judi Dench or his recent outing as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur. In reality, Ali is personally fond of the Urdu language and can read, write and speak Urdu fluently. Ali hails from the city of Nawabs Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where he has grown up seeing the rich culture of Urdu at his home and around his hometown.

Recently, Ali was invited to talk about the use and promotion of Urdu language in Hindi films at the 5th edition of Jashna-E-Rekhta in Dubai. The festival is an annual three-day festival held under the umbrella of Rekhta. The festival aims to the preservation and promotion of the Urdu language, it's literature and culture past five years in Dubai, UAE. However owing to the recent horrendous attacks in Pulwana, Ali decided to pull off from the event to show his solidarity towards the Indian jawans. Ali was in utter shock of the inhuman attacks that was the bloodiest in recent years and reached out to the organisers to express his displeasure of what transpired and withdrew from the event.

Speaking about his opinion, Ali said, "In lieu of the attacks and the sad state of affairs in Kashmir, my heart goes to every family of the jawans. I have already called out for help whoever is out there, to not just pray and look for a better time but to be able to help the family of those jawans who lost their lives in this terrible attack. And of course to not be part of this event, at least not in this time because our country is in mourning."

