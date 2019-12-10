In sway
This six-day dance camp The Nritya Shakti Experience (NXSP) for a host of workshops and events
This six-day dance camp The Nritya Shakti Experience (NXSP) for a host of workshops and events.
On December 10 to 15
AT 6th Floor, 602, Shri Sai Corporate Park, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West
Call 9702662960
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe