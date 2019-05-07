In sync for summer

things-to-do

With the ladies of B-Town bringing back the coordinated look from the '50s this summer, it's time you ace it

Contrast is passe. And celebrities are bringing back the trend of wearing coordinated sets from the 50s, this summer. "Wearing the same pattern or colour in all the elements of your outfit was also big in 2009 due to the economic downturn, which had people shopping at thrift stores," says Mumbai stylist Isha Bhansali. The new avatar of this vintage look has women pairi­ng summer-savvy tops with corres­p­onding bottoms. Here are four ha­ndpicked styles you ought to try.

Flared/balloon sleeves

* While they work well for those with a pear-shaped body, they make apple-shaped bodies look broader.

* Opt for big prints like polka dots, and larger dots if you are on the heavier side.

* It's a versatile outfit. So, you can pair it with sneakers for a casual feel or heels for a serious one.

* If you're looking for a formal vibe, don't over-accessorise.

* Cold shoulders are another option that work well.



Sonakshi Sinha

Layered

* Pick a light jacket or a shrug to complete your co-ord set.

* Don't try to match your shoes

as well. Choose neutral ones. But, if you do want to wear shoes that match, then it's best to opt for a jacket from the same family of colours. Too much contrast could ruin the look.

* If you opt for a printed set, it may look too much. So, it's best to layer a solid set.

* Keep your accessories to a minimum and let the three-piece work for itself.

* You can also pick a blingy set, but make sure you don't wear any other accessory. Let the bling be the statement you make.



Rakul Preet Singh

Bralette

* Wearing a bralette doesn't mean you need to have abs. It doesn't even imply you need to be on the skinnier side. It works well with any body type.

* If you are on the heavier side, pair it with high-waist pants or skirts.

* Printed sets look good during the day, but if you are too curvy, get a solid-coloured bottom to go with it.

* Complete the outfit with a pair of heels; nothing shorter than kitten heels. Avoid sneakers with this look.

* A heavily-sequined bralette would make for great evening wear.



Monica Dogra

Halter

* It looks great when worn with a coordinated skirt. A halter bralette would look even better.

* Apt for a Sunday brunch, it is fun and playful, yet lady-like.

* Opt for trinkets that are delicate such as a bracelet or neck-piece and put on a maximum of two rings; nothing too broad or heavy.

* Don't opt for it if you have broad shoulders, for it will only make you look broader and the chest flatter.

* It's best to have a solid halter co-ord set, instead of prints.

Inputs by Isha Bhansali

