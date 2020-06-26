In the eye of the storm! Cook Sheru takes the limelight in Divya Khosla Kumar video

Memes and trolls targetting Divya Khosla Kumar flooded Twitter throughout Thursday as she faced flak for replying to the allegations levelled by Sonu Nigam against husband Bhushan Kumar. Netizens were not exactly convinced with Divya's accusations against the singer as they continued extending support to Nigam. They found it amusing that she made their cook Sheru, who has been working with them since 1988 to speak against the singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar) onJun 24, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

Divya Khosla Kumar, who previously slammed the singer, once again posted a "You (Sonu) are a legend. How many people have you given a break to?" To which she herself replied, "No one." The actress further stated, "97 per cent of people working in T-Series are outsiders, not industry kids."

Divya also made a few revelations in the video. She further said, "Sonu Nigam used to sing in Delhi's Ramleela for Rs 5. It was there that Gulshan Kumar spotted him, recognised his talent and gave him a flight ticket to Mumbai and told him, 'Son, I will make you a big artiste.'"

Divya, apart from other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has limited her social media accounts comment. After looking at her privacy settings, Sonu Nigam reposted on his Instagram and let people share comments on the same.

However, netizens do not seem to be very convinced with the Divya's assertion. Rather, they continue extending support to the singer. Memes and trolls targeting Divya Khosla Kumar flooded Twitter throughout Thursday as the hashtag #DivyaKhoslaKumar kept trending.

"I thought @sonamakapoor & #sonakshisinha were worst actress ever but this woman #DivyaKhoslaKumar not only takes the cherry but she takes away entire cake," tweeted a user.

"Best Supporting Actor Of The Year #Sheru The Cook," wrote another user making fun of how Divya Khosla Kumar featured their house's old cook Sheru working since 1988 to speak against Sonu Nigam in her video.

Netizens also expressed anger over how old songs are recreated by the label, including the popular Falguni Pathak number "Yaad piya ki aane lagi" -- the remix of which featured Divya Khosla Kumar in the video.

"This is what you morons have done to Indian music industry!! No originals, only spreading your body over a chair playing remixes in the background #DivyaKhoslaKumar and #BhushanKumar need to be removed for real talent to get its due!," retorted a user.

"Citing Bhagvad Gita doesn't makes you correct. Also You owe an apology to all your viewers for "yaad piya ki aane lagi". Original version by falgunii pathak ji was way more melodious and sensible. @TSeries #divyakhoslakumar," tweeted another user.

