In the good books

Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 09:22 IST | Dalreen Ramos | Mumbai

Tata Literature Live! returns bigger and better for its 10th edition with over 100 speakers and performers. Here's what you can expect

Alexander McCall Smith
Alexander McCall Smith

November 14

Word power

Alexander McCall Smith and Shashi Tharoor will discuss the secret behind their remarkable body of work in a session chaired by Anil Dharker.

Time 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm
At Tata Theatre, NCPA.

Just kidding

Lit live

Attend a workshop by Irish writer Siobhán Parkinson thAt will delve into writing stories for children.

Time 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm
At Sea View Room, NCPA.

The great debate

Lit live

Watch Baljayant Panda and Hindol Sengupta in a face-off with Ashutosh and Shashi Tharoor on whether national security is more important than individual privacy.

Time 7.30 pm to 9 pm
At Tata Theatre, NCPA.

November 15

Child's play

Lit live

Catch a musical storytelling act directed by Hal Chambers for kids aged above seven and their guardians, about the adventure of Tommy and his talking cello.

Time 11.30 am to 12.45 pm
At Godrej Theatre, NCPA.

Bombay meri jaan

Lit live

Writers Amrita Mahale (in pic), Janhavi Samant, Jayant Kaikini and Ayaz Memon talk about navigAting writing in the city of dreams.

Time 3 pm to 4 pm
At Godrej Theatre, NCPA.

Women watch

Lit live

A play explores how women's writing has been suppressed through an eight-step guide set in a boxing ring.

Time 9 pm to 10.15 pm
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

November 16

Writing history

Lit live

Manreet Sodhi Someshwar, Manu S Pillai, Patrick Deville, Tracy Chevalier (in pic) and Sunil Sethi discuss historians, writers and history.

Time 10.30 am to 11.30 pm
At SPICE (Alberione Hall), St Paul's Institute, Bandra West.

Climate check

Lit live

Are we too late to save our planet? Engage in a panel discussion with Andrew Bovell, Mary Robinson (in pic), Tim Flannery and George Jose.

Time 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm
At Tata Theatre, NCPA.

Going uphill

Lit live

Listen to New Zealander Mark Inglis' inspiring tale of
climbing Mount Everest as a double amputee.

Time 12 pm to 1 pm
At Title Waves, St Paul's Institute, Bandra West.

November 17

Shakespearean Sunday

Lit live

Watch Scottish performer and storyteller Andy Cannon put up a stellar one-hour, one-man-show of the classic Macbeth, a gory tale about the pursuit of power.

Time 10.30 am to 11.30 am
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Of Bangladesh and Britain

Booker Prize nominee Monica Ali will be in conversation with award-winning author Jerry Pinto on her novel Brick Lane, life and work.

Time 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm
At Title Waves, Bandra West.

Laugh riot

Lit live

Get giggling with British comedian and cultural icon Shappi Khorsandi, known for her sharp-tongued gags.

Time 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm
At SPICE (Alberione Hall), Bandra West.

Director speak

nil

Founder and festival director Anil Dharker isn't thinking out loud when he says that he is keen to attend all the sessions — it's something any lit fest lover will relate to. And more importantly, he says, he'd have to create clones of himself. An addition to the programme this year is The Little Festival, which includes workshops for children from underprivileged backgrounds. "We spoke to NGOs to not just identify the schools but also find out what the kids want. I expect a lot of enthusiasm and noise, which will liven up the event," Dharker adds.  

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

