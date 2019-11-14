In the good books

November 14

Word power

Alexander McCall Smith and Shashi Tharoor will discuss the secret behind their remarkable body of work in a session chaired by Anil Dharker.

Time 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA.

Just kidding

Attend a workshop by Irish writer Siobhán Parkinson thAt will delve into writing stories for children.

Time 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

At Sea View Room, NCPA.

The great debate

Watch Baljayant Panda and Hindol Sengupta in a face-off with Ashutosh and Shashi Tharoor on whether national security is more important than individual privacy.

Time 7.30 pm to 9 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA.

November 15

Child's play

Catch a musical storytelling act directed by Hal Chambers for kids aged above seven and their guardians, about the adventure of Tommy and his talking cello.

Time 11.30 am to 12.45 pm

At Godrej Theatre, NCPA.

Bombay meri jaan

Writers Amrita Mahale (in pic), Janhavi Samant, Jayant Kaikini and Ayaz Memon talk about navigAting writing in the city of dreams.

Time 3 pm to 4 pm

At Godrej Theatre, NCPA.

Women watch

A play explores how women's writing has been suppressed through an eight-step guide set in a boxing ring.

Time 9 pm to 10.15 pm

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

November 16

Writing history

Manreet Sodhi Someshwar, Manu S Pillai, Patrick Deville, Tracy Chevalier (in pic) and Sunil Sethi discuss historians, writers and history.

Time 10.30 am to 11.30 pm

At SPICE (Alberione Hall), St Paul's Institute, Bandra West.

Climate check

Are we too late to save our planet? Engage in a panel discussion with Andrew Bovell, Mary Robinson (in pic), Tim Flannery and George Jose.

Time 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA.

Going uphill

Listen to New Zealander Mark Inglis' inspiring tale of

climbing Mount Everest as a double amputee.

Time 12 pm to 1 pm

At Title Waves, St Paul's Institute, Bandra West.

November 17

Shakespearean Sunday

Watch Scottish performer and storyteller Andy Cannon put up a stellar one-hour, one-man-show of the classic Macbeth, a gory tale about the pursuit of power.

Time 10.30 am to 11.30 am

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Of Bangladesh and Britain

Booker Prize nominee Monica Ali will be in conversation with award-winning author Jerry Pinto on her novel Brick Lane, life and work.

Time 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

At Title Waves, Bandra West.

Laugh riot

Get giggling with British comedian and cultural icon Shappi Khorsandi, known for her sharp-tongued gags.

Time 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

At SPICE (Alberione Hall), Bandra West.

Director speak

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates