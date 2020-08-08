In the mood to watch Dil Bechara again? Here's where you can catch it!

Star Plus is all set to offer its viewers the superhit movie Dil Bechara on August 9 at 8 pm. The movie is an adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel, The Fault in Our Stars. It tells the story of Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (late Sushant Singh Rajput), who are young, suffering from a terminal illness, and who fall in love with each other.

Dil Bechara marks the debut of Mukesh Chabbra as director along with the unique pairing of late Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi. This movie also features Sahil Vaid, Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role along with supporting actors Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee. Adding to this dream team is music maestro AR Rahman whose heart-warming background score works wonders for the film.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra says, "I am so thrilled that the audience felt an instant connection with the characters and storyline of the film. I would also like to mention the tremendous support I have received from the film fraternity during the release of the movie. I am extremely happy to tell you that now for all those that haven't watched the film it will be telecast for a wider audience who still are yet to view Sushant's last film. I will forever be grateful to A R Rahman Sir for the beautiful music, Saif Ali Khan for his fabulous cameo, Sanjana and Sushant for their power-packed performances filled with a roller-coaster of emotions and the entire cast and crew for giving it their 100 per cent throughout this journey."

Watch the world television premiere of Dil Bechara on Sunday, August 9, at 8 pm only on Star Plus.

