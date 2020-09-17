Search

In the name of bombay: Cool new ideas to celebrate your city

Updated: 17 September, 2020 12:20 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

These stress-relieving activities will not only help you rediscover Mumbai's most-loved landmarks but also give you a much-needed break from your WFH routine

Mumbai is your canvas

From the bright red BEST to the majestic Rajabai tower, the sunsets at Girgaum Chowpatty and the hustle and bustle of Crawford Market, Know Your Art offers a range of artsy kits for the young and not-so-young. They offer intricately-illustrated colouring books, hand-drawn stickers, maps and 80-piece puzzles. These stress-relieving activities will not only help you rediscover Mumbai’s most-loved landmarks but also give you a much-needed break from your WFH routine.

Cost Rs 300 onwards
Log on to knowyourart.in

