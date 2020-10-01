In the name of bombay: Cool new ideas to celebrate your city

The art of cinema

Till the 1980s, publicity for new Hindi films comprised hand-painted posters that were plastered on walls across India. Now, you can also own these rare art finds at Posterally Studio. Harshit Anand started this venture after sourcing material from his father Navin's collection of 5,000 posters. "Technology changed in the '80s, and people started using photographs instead of painting them by hand," shares Navin.

Log on to posterally.com

