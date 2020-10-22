In the name of bombay: Cool new ideas to celebrate your city

Auto cool

The lockdown has offered ample opportunity for indie craft makers. Here’s one such DIY idea for a Bombay Auto Rickshaw paper craft kit for kids. A Bandra- based indie brand is behind these eye-catching paper décor ideas. The easy-to-assemble kit can be used as a keeper for your little one’s trinkets, a gift box or even a coin bank. Only glue is needed to bring it all together. The kit comes with pre-printed, pre-cut and pre-creased instructions, and needs only glue to put it all together. We also liked that the website had posted a video to guide the parent and child during the process.

Cost Rs 149

Log on to in.skygoodies.co

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news