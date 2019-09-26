In the name of Bombay

Model-sized goodies

Notwithstanding the slight negative connotation attached to the word paraphernalia, it’s something that gets many going. Oddly shaped stationery, entirely useless trinkets, cutesy pencil boxes and other creative knick-knacks are things that many adults continue to indulge in, and splurge on. So, the discovery of a little shop tucked away on the busy Hill Road that stores a bunch of cool toys and stationery, however ridiculous, made us feel like we had hit gold.

At the shop, we chanced upon toy vehicles that are a sweet homage to this city’s various modes of transport. Among them was a toy monorail (Rs 650) that had light and sound buttons and made for a great addition to any collector’s treasure.

We also spotted a cute auto (Rs250) and the most precious little BEST double-decker bus (Rs220), both of which were pull-back toys that could considerably spruce up your work desk, adding a little bit of childhood and a dollop of Bombay-fied nostalgia, all at once.

Time 9 am to 10 pm

At Paresh Stationery and Xerox, Municipal Market, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 9819891479

Also check out

The paint-your-furniture DIY sets (Rs120) that include cutesy wooden models of wardrobes, desks and chest of drawers and a mini paint box.

