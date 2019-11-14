In the Name of Bombay
As the conversation around climate change grows with each passing day, it is time to rethink our lifestyle choices. Even the smallest of actions such as using less paper or installing an LED bulb can make a huge difference. In 2018, Mumbai became the largest Indian city to ban single-use plastics. Thus, making cloth the natural alternative. But not all fabric is biodegradable; synthetics might take between 20 and 200 years to decompose fully.
Pouch
That’s why these Mumbai-themed bags by Eco Corner, a platform that sells eco-friendly items, are a good idea. Made from 100 per cent cotton, the bags are completely biodegradable. They are available in multiple styles and colours including a tote, sling and pouch. Plus, there’s quirky illustrations printed around life in the city as well — ranging from The Gateway of India and Rajabai Tower to one on the Mumbai local, where you can literally see people clinging on to the train. All priced under Rs 600 these are also available for online purchase. It makes for a great gift for lovers of the city.
AT North Phase, Rcity Mall, Ghatkopar West.
LOG ON TO ecocorner.com
COST Rs 350 onwards
