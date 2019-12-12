MENU
In the name of bombay

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 10:06 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Cool new ideas to celebrate your city

A drink for fun

Literally translating to "celebrating life", majja ni life is the perfect thirst quencher at this bar chain until this Saturday. Nilesh Patel, beverage head, says, "If there's anything Bombay is known for, is its summer that lasts 24/7, 365 days. So we sourced sugarcane juice and played with its flavour by pairing it with mint, ginger and vodka."

At All Social outlets
Time 9 am to 1 am
Call 7506394243

Tipple for the Bay

Curated by expat bar lead Andrew Hyman, Downstairs is a new cocktail menu at Thai fine dine, Nara that tries to re-imagine classic cocktails while paying a homage to South Bombay's iconic landmarks. Of them, Flora, a gin-based drink which has its roots in the classic old fashioned, sounds particularly delicious. The heady concoction also features St elder, chamomile and dill bitters, and it is dedicated to the 150-year-old Flora Fountain.
At Downstairs at Nara, B-1, Amarchand Mansion, Colaba.
Time 12 pm to 1 am
Call 61378080

