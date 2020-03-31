In the times of Coronavirus lockdown, rides for essential staff are a call away

Lockdown isn't easy, especially a city like Mumbai where cases are going up. To support the frontliners like healthcare professionals, doctors, paramedics, pharmacy owners who are directly related to essential services, Everest Fleet is offering rides across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

Started as a pilot through a Whatsapp broadcast by a handful of people a couple of days ago, the Everest Fleet team received an overwhelming response of 1200 requests. The team is now reaching out to banks, hospitals, and govt. institutions to provide commuting assistance to the staff who continue to support the city and its citizens during the lockdown.

Everest Fleet, the brainchild of Angel investor Siddharth Ladsariya is now offering rides to essential service providers, frontline helpers, and medical patients so they can have a safe and convenient way to commute in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

In order to ease commuting, Everest Fleet has requested passengers to provide valid documents to prove that the travel is essential, as specified under the government's guidelines. The document can be uploaded in https://jarvis.everestfleet.com/.This may be id cards, authorization letters, etc. Due to the massive demand, booking should be made at least 12 hours prior. For the safety of passengers and the drivers, masks and hand sanitizers are available in each of the cars.

Only two passengers are allowed per car to maintain a safe distance. These precautionary measures are being taken to keep both the drivers and passengers safe while commuting.

