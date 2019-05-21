In-thing this summer 2019 to check out for

fashion

Pairing your outfits with smart sneakers is the biggest trend this season, which takes the best of both worlds: fashion and comfort

“With summer knocking on your door, get ready for lush tropical days, breezy beach vibes and the freshest of trends, of course. Nothing epitomizes cool as much as your true blues. You can alter them creatively to turn them into shorts, distressed bottom- use it as a canvas for your creativity! This season, denim becomes the foundation on which you build your wardrobe. Ultimately, nothing defines casuals like your favourite pair of jeans and you simply cannot go wrong with these wardrobe essentials. With the comfort of athleisure blending with streetwear, sporty details are popular this season.

Pairing your outfits with smart sneakers is the biggest trend this season, which takes the best of both worlds: fashion and comfort. Wear your denims with a graphic tee for a funky look or with a solid bodysuit for a sophisticated look. Jeans are a staple in everyone’s wardrobe for all seasons; however, during the summer sometimes people hesitate to wear denims to due to soaring temperatures.

In terms of fit, skinny jeans aren’t the only in-thing this season. Flared denims, mom jeans and even denim joggers are taking centre stage this season. Get a pair of denim joggers to get you going from work to play and back again.

By: Mr. Abhishek Yadav, Spykar Lifestyle.

