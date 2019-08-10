In three days, Kerala floods claim 28 lives, displace 22,000

national

Deadly monsoon returns to Kerala after one year, prompting the state government to seek the help of the Army and Air Force

People gather on the banks of Periyar River as floodwaters continue to rise in Aluva area of Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram: Torrential rains continued to batter various parts of Kerala on Friday as the toll in monsoon-related incidents, including landslides, in the last three days mounted to 28 with over 22,000 people being shifted to relief centres, officials said. A year after Kerala was devastated by the deadliest monsoon that led to the worst deluge in a century, the state was again at the receiving end of the nature's fury, prompting the government to seek the help of the Army and the Air Force.

Train services were also affected in some places as heavy rains triggered landslides while overflowing rivers caused flooding in several parts with the worst affected being hilly Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur and Idukki in north and central Kerala. Flight operations at the Kochi airport were suspended till Sunday due to inundation, bringing back memories of August last year when it was shut down for a fortnight following floods.



A man makes his way through a flooded road in Eloor, Ernakulam district of Kerala on Friday. Pics/AFP

A red alert for rainfall has been issued in nine of the 14 districts in the state and all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed till Saturday. Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired a high-level meeting here on Friday morning to review the situation, told the media that 28 people have died in rain-related incidents in the last three days. Landslides and mud-slips have been reported from 24 places, he said.

"In Mepaddi in Wayanad, which witnessed the biggest landslide on Thursday evening, the area between two hills was completely washed away," he said. The government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force, he said, adding Meppadi in Wayanad and Nilambur in Malappuram were among the worst hit areas.

9

No. of districts in which red alert has been issued

24

No. of places where landslides and mudslips have been reported

Karnataka floods kill nine people

According to a report by the Karnataka government, so far nine people have died due to floods and over 43,000 have been evacuated. In addition, over 16,000 people have been shifted to 272 relief camps set up across the state.

Five dead in Tamil Nadu rains

Four women and a man were killed as the Nilgiris district in TN recorded the heaviest rainfall of 911 mm in a single day. Chief Minister K Palaniswami declared relief and said 1,704 affected people had been moved to shelters.

