In three Gujarat seats, Congress loses by less than 1,000 votes

With the BJP on Monday managing to hold on to power in Gujarat - though with a reduced tally of 99 seats, the Congress, which along with its allies won 80, lost by a margin of less than 1,000 votes in at least three seats

With the BJP on Monday managing to hold on to power in Gujarat - though with a reduced tally of 99 seats, the Congress, which along with its allies won 80, lost by a margin of less than 1,000 votes in at least three seats. In Botat constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Saurabh Patel won the election by a margin of 906 votes, securing 79,623 votes against his Congress rival Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai Kalathiya's 78,717.



Indian voters wait for their turn to cast their votes in a re-polling centre at Nava Naroda on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

In Dholka, BJP's Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama won emerged victorious by a margin of just 327 votes, getting 71,530 votes against his Congress rival Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai Rathod's 71,203 votes. In Godhra, C. K. Raulji of BJP won the contest against his Congress rival Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh Parmar by a margin of 258, getting 75,149 votes, against Parmar's 74,891.

Overcoming initial setbacks in a seesaw battle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 99 seats, seven more than the magic figure of 92 in a House of 182. Putting up an improved performance, the Congress secured 77 seats while its allies got three more. The NCP, which fought alone, got a lone seat and Independents got two.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go