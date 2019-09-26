In transit

Hot find 1

Where to find: Jyoti Store, Shop No. 4, Khar West.

Pair it with: Sandals

With the monsoon done with, stow away your short dresses and rubber slippe­rs for a rainy day. The cotton (80 per ce­nt) wraparo­u­nd dresses we ch­a­n­ced upon make for the ideal outfit for breezy evenings. The easy-to-secu­re, semi-layered option comes with a conveniently placed belt, though you will have to adjust it from inside to ensure the collar doesn’t arch up from one side. There’s also a button on the inside to secure the outfit, though we wish it wasn’t plastic. It works as office wear as well as for a walk down Marine Drive.

Cost Rs 1,070

Hot find 2

Where to find: 495, Seven Star Building, Bandra West.

Pair it with: Sneakers, combat boots

It’s too humid to throw on a leather jacket, even if it’s a faux mix. But the fall calls for you to throw on a light jacket or cape. While the former is passé and the market is brimming with basic denim options, this funky midi and front knot button-down cotton shrug-shirt is perfect for the in-between season. Both pieces are comfortable; besides, you won’t need much space to store the shrug-shirt if you remove it. It’s also ideal for a day and evening look. We love the print behind the jacket, though you might have to hunt for one without spelling errors.

Cost Rs1,500

