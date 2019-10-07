In tune, together

The coolest thing, for me, is when you forget your own name while listening to a song," Srinivas Krishnan tells us, encapsulating the power of music. The idea that LEAP — an acronym for Leadership Engagement in Artistic Performances — a Chennai-based cultural project that Krishnan is part of, hopes to convey is simple. "The aim is to figure means and ways to sow the seeds of excitement for music in children through social outreach. This does not entail teaching them to become musicians but cultivating a sense of enthusiasm and joy," he adds.

Making its way into the city tomorrow, LEAP will helm two open sessions organised by the Piramal Museum of Art titled It's a Musical World. Open to children and adults, with Krishnan as the conductor, it comprises eight coaches with expertise in vocals, percussion, keys and the strings. The event will introduce attendees to lesser-known musical pieces ranging from Hindustani bandish to folk songs in Tamil and Bhojpuri as well as AR Rahman's tunes.



Srinivas Krishnan

Humming a line from a Sant Tukaram piece, Krishnan elaborates on the special place a choir holds. "There is no fear when you sing together, as opposed to when you are performing solo, where your focus is on not making mistakes. It also improves your attention span and hones your listening skills."

The basis for the collaboration between the museum and the project was the fact that music is a close companion to visual art. "It is one of the many things that make us sensitive to world around us. It is also an avenue through which you are able to enter a child's mind and influence them," museum director Ashvin Rajagopalan says, adding that the event is an imperative intervention in times when children are going to school from 9 to 5 and are crammed with information. Krishnan concurs with Rajagopalan, giving an example of Nirguni bhajan. "It's a combination of folk and Indian classical and has powerful lyrics. This approach makes children naturally curious. And today, we need children to ask questions. Because they are the only ones who are genuinely curious."



Ashvin Rajagopalan

On October 8 and 12, 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

At Piramal Ananta, Agastya Corporate Park, Kurla West.

Call 30466981

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates