In-tune Tuesdays

Looking to let your hair down midweek? Here's where you can head for not just a party but a live solo act that features musician Bhrigu Sahni.

The performance will see him take to finger-style guitar as he presents original compositions he is known for. The musician who is also a songwriter renders soundscapes on the acoustic guitar that are inspired by Spanish flamenco in his own unique style.

A product of the prestigious Berklee School of Music, Sahni has performed at several renowned venues like the Lincoln Centre in USA and collaborated with artistes like percussionist Karsh Kale, Timothy Lefebvre and Angelique Kidjo. So, listen in as you gear up for the gruelling week ahead, for there is little that good music can't heal.

On February 11, 9 pm

At The Little Door, Shri Siddhivinayak Plaza, Ground Floor, off New Link Road, opposite Citi Mall, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Call 9899928776

