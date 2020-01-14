In tune with khayal

Once every year, in January, musicians and music lovers get together to learn a little more about a facet of Indian classical music and the industry. While last year, it was about finding ways to enhance a career in music, this time it is the form of khayal that gets their attention. Organised by ITC Sangeet Research Academy (Western region) in collaboration with NCPA and Indian Musicological Society, the two-day seminar on Khayal and allied forms, will not only introduce you to the form but also take the participant's knowledge about it a step further with demonstrations and talks of its presence in prominent Hindustani gharanas.

Arvind Parikh of ITC Sangeet Research Academy and Padma Bhushan awardee, spells out the plan, "Each year, the themes are performance-related and limited to Indian classical music. This time, with khayal, there will be 45 minutes dedicated to each gharana. The features of each will be discussed and demonstrated." The seminar will begin with an introduction to khayal and one on dhrupad, helping distinguish the two.



Dr Ashwini Bhide Deshpande

Exponents from the field such as Ajoy Chakrabarty for Patiala gharana, Dr Ashwini Bhide Deshpande for the Jaipur gharana, Dr Vidyadhar Vyas for the Gwalior gharana and others, will conduct each of these sessions. The event will culminate in a listening session, on the artistry of Ustad Vilayat Khan, guided by former student Arvind Parikh.

Parikh says, "The educational seminar is for practicing musicians, students of music and for listeners who are looking to expand their base and learn more," adding that listening habits are usually limited to a few artists or specific gharanas. "Here, you go back with more intricate knowledge and begin to look at different dimensions of music," he sums up.

On January 18 and 19

At Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point.

Call 66223742

Free

