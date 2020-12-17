In tune with the season

Midnight mass led by carols won't look the same this year across Mumbai. But even in the midst of the uncertainty, The Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy promises to bring some merriment with a virtual showcase of songs that bring alive the essence of Christmas.

The Festival of Festive Music has traditionally been held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) for 37 years, making it the longest running festival at the venue. This weekend, the pre-recorded event goes virtual with the support of St Xavier's College (Autonomous) – Xavier Institute of Communications and the music company Furtados.

Theatre personality Karla Singh will be the compere for the evening, and will present the solid line-up of local voices from the city including Bai Ava Bai F. Petit Girls' High School Choral Ensemble, The Salvation Singers, The Santacruz Ensemble, The Stop-Gaps Junior Choral Ensemble, and The StopGaps Choral Ensemble, in addition to performers from Bengaluru, Pune and Nagaland.

"We waited right up till September to check if we could have a concert at the NCPA but as soon as we realised that wasn't possible, we decided to go virtual. We wrote to about 20 choirs who have been participating with us through the year and most were happy to join," shares Alfred D'Souza, chairman and music director, Stop-Gaps. The preparation this year was more extensive than the previous editions, for both audio and video recordings had to be made, and synced. "There are a lot of original pieces being performed this year, including some in regional languages, as well as traditional, jazz and pop carols," D'Souza reveals.



Alfred D'Souza

On December 20, 7 pm

On Thestopgaps channel on Youtube

Free

Also attend



Oscar Castellino, Gary Lawyer and Farah Ghadiali

The Jiyo Parsi Friday Forum will stream a live online concert of carols titled Christmas Cheer. It features international performers like Gary Lawyer, Oscar Castellino, Farah Ghadiali, Subin Sebastian and Steinway artist Paolo Rinaldi, along with singers Firdause Wadia, Ria Master, Freny and Zelina Wankadiya, among others. About the showcase, Ghadiali says, "It is also amazing that we can all bring a concert from our homes to yours which no one would have though at the beginning of 2020. I shall be singing White Christmas, O come all ye faithful and Rejoice greatly from the Messiah."

On December 18, 6 pm

Log on to Jiyo Parsi Facebook page

