Inaamulhaq: Nakkash is an essential film for today's time

Actor Inaamulhaq says Nakkash, which is based on the story of a Muslim craftsman who uses his skill to engrave Hindu Temples in Varanasi, says the film is quite relevant in the present times. Directed by Zaigham Imam, the poster of the film was unveiled at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in the presence of stars like Subhash Ghai, Prasoon Joshi, Divya Dutta and Huma Qureshi at the Indian Pavilion. He took to social media to express his gratitude to the audience.

"The journey started from Banaras (Varanasi) and has caught a little speed at Cannes. The destination is waiting somewhere else... But between the journey and the destination, there is something more significant which needs to be mentioned, and that is 'your love'," he wrote.

Inaamulhaq added: "Nakkash is an essential film for today's time, important to be made and more importantly to be released and even more important for people to come and watch it on big screens."

The Airlift fame actor said "we are living in that era of cinema, where on one side, cinema is in every hand digitally yours and on the other side, cinema is confined in few hands only".

"Stuck in the delusion of Rs. 100 crore club and starlets. The rest is just a flutter of keeping the real existence of the cinema alive," he added.

Apart from Nakkash, the actor will also be been in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto.

