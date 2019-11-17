Inaaya Naumi Kemmu drooling over Taimur Ali Khan's ice-cream is the cutest thing you'll see today!

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are paparazzi's favourite kids. The cousins share a deep bond, and their fun banter always makes us smile. Recently, Inaaya's actress mum Soha Ali Khan shared the cutest picture of the toddlers which will melt your heart.

In the picture that the actress uploaded on her Instagram handle, Taimur could be seen enjoying his ice-cream as his cousin Inaaya drools over it with her mouth wide open. Soha's caption immediately triggered our nostalgia button. The caption read: "The first lick of an ice-cream is one of the purest joys of childhood - even if that ice-cream isn't yours or especially if that ice-cream isn't yours!!"

The picture instantly takes us back to our childhood when we used to fight over ice-creams with our siblings, doesn't it?

In an earlier interview, Soha, who is a paternal aunt to Tim Tim shared how close the brother-sister duo is! Asked about Inaaya's bond with her cousin brother Taimur, Soha said: "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring."

"Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other." Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya is internet's favourite kid just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur is currently in Punjab with her mother Kareena Kapoor Khan who is shooting for her film Laal Singh Chaddha. From running around the sets to playing in the sand, and taking a stroll with his friend and holding his hand the whole time, Taimur sure has been having quite a fun time in Punjab!

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, photos of the duo from the sets had gone viral recently which dished out information about Aamir Khan and Kareena's look. The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap.

The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in the film.

