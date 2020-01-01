Inaaya Naumi Kemmu feeding a Kangaroo in Australia is the cutest thing you'll see today!
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was feeding the food without any fear and she could be seen enjoying it
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has amassed a huge fan following for herself all thanks to her cuteness. She's a bundle of joy for her parents and always has a smile on her face. Parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu keep sharing her adorable pictures on Instagram.
Recently, Soha painted her Instagram account with a series of cute pictures of her daughter feeding a kangaroo. Take a look at this picture:
The little munchkin was feeding the Kangaroo without any fear and she could be seen enjoying doing it.
The cute little kiddo had worn a white printed top and white shorts. And she looked absolutely pretty in it.
The Kemmu family has taken off to Australia to welcome the New Year. Earlier, Soha had shared some snaps from their holiday Down Under. One of those pictures features Inaaya looking out to sea.
View this post on Instagram
Another photo that Kunal Kemmu shared shows him taking a stroll with Soha. Both of them looked lovely as they walked with their arms engulfed around each other.
View this post on Instagram
Another picture that the Go Goa Gone actor shared features wifey Soha and daughter together.
View this post on Instagram
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi had recently visited Pataudi Palace in Hyderabad to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday along with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan.
On the work front, Kemmu received appreciation for his performance in Abhishek Varman's Kalank. And now, he's gearing up for two films, the first one being Mohit Suri's Malang, releasing on February 14, 2020, which will be followed by Loot Case, opening on April 10.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe