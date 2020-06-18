Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is dad Kunal's 'personal little sunshine' on cloudy days

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little one, Inaaya Naumi, is a sight for sore eyes. The child's innocence and cuteness take our breath away every time we see her pictures. And when she meets and plays with cousin Taimur Ali Khan... it's cuteness overload!

Kunal Kemmu recently shared a picture of himself with his daughter sitting in the open under a cloudy sky. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen busy eating something from a bowl in the picture, while papa Kunal looks at her adoringly.

Sharing the photo, Kunal Kemmu captioned it: "My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds."

View this post on Instagram My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onJun 17, 2020 at 9:53pm PDT

We can totally see how Inaaya Naumi can be a ray of sunshine just when you need it! Several of Kunal's fans and social media followers commented on the photo. One of them said, "Your daughter is soooo pretty and intelligent too" while another Instagram user wrote, "Love the bond. I m missing my papa right now. He is in another state", while yet another commented, "Adorable father... the hum hai rahi pyar ke khemster doent go off my mind."

If you remember, Kunal Kemmu played little Sunny Chopra in Amir Khan and Juhi Chawla's 1993 film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke! He played one of the three misbehaved siblings being brought up by their uncle, played by Khan.

Asked if the film would be remade, Kemmu said in an earlier interview, "I have thought about it. It would be interesting to play the uncle [Khan's role] this time and have three children. However, it only makes sense if my character, Sunny, from that film, is shown as a grown-up, and he faces a similar situation. I don't know if classics should be remade, but in case they do, then one has to do justice to [the original]."

Coming back to the bond between father and daughter, Kunal Kemmu had recently also shared a video of him and Inaaya practising yoga. Sharing the video, Kunal wrote, "Preparing for world yoga day. P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day."

How absolutely adorable does Inaaya Naumi look as she pretends to do some serious toga next to her father? We're so in love with this kiddo!

Recently, in an interview with IANS, the actor spoke about his bond with his daughter and the concept of parenting during the coronavirus pandemic. "Inaaya is the best thing that ever happened to me. Every day she brings a lot of positivity and happiness in Soha's and my lives. She's the one who helped me to survive this lockdown in the most positive manner. She has brought routine in our lives," he said.

He further said, "She is very small to understand the ongoing pandemic but, yes, she knows that something is not right. So when I asked her why can't we go out, she cutely responded saying, 'pappa coronavirus is there'. Soha and I have been trying our best to entertain her and keep her busy. We play, dance, sing and paint with her. We have been together with Inaaya all the time during the lockdown, so she also does not complain about not being able to go to park or play with her friends."

