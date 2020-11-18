Inaaya Naumi Kemmu soaking in 'Vitamin Sea' with dad Kunal Kemmu is the cutest thing to see today!

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has become paparazzi's favourite child, thanks to the parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. If you go to Kunal and Soha's Instagram account, you will find that the duo sharing pictures and videos of their daughter on social media much to the delight of their followers.

This time around, Soha Ali Khan shared a cute family picture on her Instagram handle. In this picture, we can see Inaaya with her parents at Marine Drive to soak in some sunshine. Dressed in a white printed frock, Inaaya looks cute as a button. Holding her in his arms is Kunal, dressed in a grey t-shirt and black shorts. He is seen wearing a black mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Soha captioned the post with a caption which read as "Vitamin sea @khemster2 (sic)". Take a look:

Inaaya looks cute, isn't it? Well, the next one that we are about to show increases the cuteness quotient. This picture, shared by Soha shows the family celebrating Diwali 2020 with Inaaya holding a cracker stick in her hand.

Before this, Soha had shared a picture of the family celebrating Halloween by wearing matching outfits and posing for a snap!

On October 4, when Soha celebrated her birthday, Inaaya gave her "the best birthday gift" by giving mommy a tight hug. Take a look:

Inaaya turned three on September 29, and the duo hosted a small celebration at home, considering the current situation. Soha took to Instagram to share a cute family photo on her birthday. In the picture, Soha, Inaaya and Kunal can be seen posing with toy icecreams and looking all coy while at it! Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Three years old today @khemster2" with a bunch of heart emojis.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The duo, who are married for five years now, have been together for more than a decade. Their romance grew on the sets of their films, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge (2009) and 99 (2009). They had also been living in and were quite open about their relationship.

