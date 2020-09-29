Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns 3; mom Soha Ali Khan shares a cute picture

One of Bollywood's cutest babies, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turns three today, September 29. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little girl has charmed her way into people's hearts with her endearing smile and expressive eyes. As she celebrates her third birthday, mum Soha took to Instagram to share a cute family photos.

Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Three years old today @khemster2" with a bunch of heart emojis. In the picture, Soha, Inaaya and Kunal can be seen posing with toy icecreams and looking all coy while at it! See the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Three years old today â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onSep 28, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT

A number of Soha and Kunal's industry friends took to the comments section to with the baby girl a happy birthday. Karisma Kapoor wrote, " Happy Birthday Inaaya" along with a cake emoji, Neha Dhupia said, "Happy happy birthday our little Inni poo... we love you loads."

Maria Goretti wrote, "Awwwwwww much much love and cuddles from all of us." Shriya Saran commented, "She is adorable", while Simone Khambatta said, "Happy birthday Inni."

Sophie Choudry, too, wished Inaaya and wrote, "Aww such a gorgeous pic... tons of love princess Inaaya! happy bday", and Dia Mirza said, "Inniiii Happy happy birthday! Love you loads!"

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sure looks like the cutest three-year-old, doens't she? We wish her a fun-filled, happy third birthday!

