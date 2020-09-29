Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns 3; mom Soha Ali Khan shares a cute picture
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little girl, Inaaya, celebrates her third birthday today. On the special occasion, Soha shared an adorable photo of the three of them together.
One of Bollywood's cutest babies, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turns three today, September 29. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little girl has charmed her way into people's hearts with her endearing smile and expressive eyes. As she celebrates her third birthday, mum Soha took to Instagram to share a cute family photos.
Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Three years old today @khemster2" with a bunch of heart emojis. In the picture, Soha, Inaaya and Kunal can be seen posing with toy icecreams and looking all coy while at it! See the photo below:
A number of Soha and Kunal's industry friends took to the comments section to with the baby girl a happy birthday. Karisma Kapoor wrote, " Happy Birthday Inaaya" along with a cake emoji, Neha Dhupia said, "Happy happy birthday our little Inni poo... we love you loads."
Maria Goretti wrote, "Awwwwwww much much love and cuddles from all of us." Shriya Saran commented, "She is adorable", while Simone Khambatta said, "Happy birthday Inni."
Sophie Choudry, too, wished Inaaya and wrote, "Aww such a gorgeous pic... tons of love princess Inaaya! happy bday", and Dia Mirza said, "Inniiii Happy happy birthday! Love you loads!"
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sure looks like the cutest three-year-old, doens't she? We wish her a fun-filled, happy third birthday!
-
On September 29, 2017, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. On the occasion of Children's Day 2017, the couple shared this picture as the first glimpse of their little one on social media. (All pictures/Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's Instagram accounts)
-
Just a few days after Inaaya's birth, mid-day had caught up with Kunal Kemmu to ask about his experience as he entered parenthood. It was Kunal who named her.
-
Talking about an 11-day old Inaaya, Kunal said, "She is just 11 days old and is sleeping for the most part of the day. She is a good kid and is very quiet. She does not cry at all. Touchwood. Her eyes are shut all the time, but she looks damn adorable when she opens her eyes. At first, I thought she looked like an alien, but then that's how most of the babies look."
-
Inaaya is a name that has an Arabic origin and the name means 'gift from God' or 'one to behold'. Revealing why the couple decided to name their first baby 'Inaaya Naumi', Kunal said, "Both me and Soha had our list of baby names and we decided to go ahead with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. We named her Inaaya Naumi as she was born on 'Naumi'."
-
There was immense curiosity behind Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's eye colour, given that neither mom Soha nor dad Kunal has grey eyes. However, his grandmother and grand-aunts do have light eyes and perhaps that's how Inaaya got her expressive pair.
-
When Inaaya turned 6 months old, Soha and Kunal celebrated her half birthday by cutting a half cake. On the occasion, Soha shared an interesting thing that she learnt from her daughter. Soha said, "Inaaya taught me not to stress. Kids are very resilient. They grow up and become their own individuals. They have their own personalities, so as much as you try to force your ways, they will rebel. You have to learn to be calm."
-
When Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's cousin Taimur Ali Khan had first come to visit his younger sister, he didn't react much after seeing her. Kunal Kemmu had narrated the incident in 2017, saying, "Her cousin Taimur had been over to meet her, but he didn't give any particular reaction. In fact, we didn't expect either as he is a baby too. He either laughs or cries after meeting people. But Taimur enjoys whenever I pick him up and play with him."
-
As Inaaya Naumi turns 3, we look back at some candid pictures of the little one!
Sharmila Tagore, Inaaya Naumi's maternal grandmother, poses with her granddaughter for a picture
-
Inaaya Naumi sitting in her daddy's lap, learning to play the guitar.
-
Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in one frame.
-
For the unversed, Kunal Kemmu was in a live-in relationship with Soha Ali Khan, the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, since May 2013. They got engaged in July 2014 and tied the knot in January 2015. The pair have worked together in films like '99', 'Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge' and 'Mr Joe B. Carvalho'.
-
In 2018, Inaaya Naumi celebrated her first Raksha Bandhan. She tied a rakhi to her cousins Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. This picture was taken on the occasion.
-
This one's from the family's recent Maldivian vacation. The little cousins can be seen enjoying their painting session. While Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, like true water babies, enjoyed the beaches, the couples made sure their kids too had a great time there.
-
Well, how can we miss Inaaya's pictures in her pram in this list? She used to often (almost every alternate day) be spotted near her house, taking a stroll with her nanny. She has now become familiar with the paparazzi too!
-
Kunal Kemmu shared this photo during Ganesh festival this year and wrote alongside: Ganpati Bappa moriya!! Wishing all of you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi Love Luck Happiness and Health to you and your loved ones.
-
Super cool father-daughter duo! Kunal shared this picture and wrote alongside: A chip of the old block #keepingitcool
-
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's seesaw time! Kunal shared this picture and wrote alongside: Love and happiness
-
On International Yoga Day, Kunal shared this picture of his mother, father and daughter and captioned it: Learning yoga from her grandmother under the watchful guidance of her grandfather
-
Soha Ali Khan shared this cute snap of her darling daughter on Independence Day and wrote a thoughtful caption alongside: The children are our future. Let's work towards a happier, safer, and more equitable one for them. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind. #happyindepenceday #jaihind
-
Little Inaaya is seen here with her soft toys! During the lockdown, Soha Ali Khan shared this photo of her daughter having a house party with her teddy bears!
-
Just before Yoga Day, Soha shared a video of Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya preparing for it. In the video, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen sitting on a mat as they practise yoga together. The highlight of the video is the mother-daughter duo chanting "Om" together. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the Golmaal actor wrote, "Preparing for world yoga day P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day [sic]".
-
This image is from the video shared by Kunal Kemmu of little Inaaya chanting the Gayatri Mantra. Kunal captioned the video as, "Here's to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj [sic]"
-
Taimur Ali Khan seen enjoying his ice-cream as his cousin Inaaya drools over it with her mouth wide open. Soha's caption immediately triggered our nostalgia button. The caption read: "The first lick of an ice-cream is one of the purest joys of childhood - even if that ice-cream isn't yours or especially if that ice-cream isn't yours!! [sic]"
-
We wish Inaaya Naumi a very happy birthday. May you shine brighter than the sun, little one!
