Incessant rain closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic officials said due to widespread rainfall triggering shooting stones at some places on the highway in Ramban district, the Jammu-Srinagar road would remain closed on Friday

Representational Picture

Widespread rain along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday triggered the shooting stones at some places, forcing the closure of the road.

Traffic officials said due to widespread rainfall triggering shooting stones at some places on the highway in Ramban district, the Jammu-Srinagar road would remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of travelers.

"All intending travelers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting our control rooms to know the latest status of the highway," officials said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video