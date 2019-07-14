Search

Incessant rainfall hits normal life in parts of West Bengal

Published: Jul 14, 2019, 13:28 IST | mid-day online desk

Local administration is making efforts to bring back normalcy by pumping out water from the blocked roads

Incessant rainfall hits normal life in parts of West Bengal
Representational Image

Coochbehar (West Bengal): Continuous rainfall over the past few days has disrupted normal life in several districts of West Bengal. The Irrigation and Waterways Department has reported that Jalpaiguri has received 154.60 mm of rainfall, Coochbehar 197.40 mm and Siliguri 97 mm, so far.

The continuous downpour has led to a rise in the water level of the Torsa river, forcing people to migrate to other places. Local administration is making efforts to bring back normalcy by pumping out water from the blocked roads.

The schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in some places have been shut by the local authorities due to waterlogging. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rain showers accompanied with thunderstorm for the next few days in parts of West Bengal.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

national newswest bengal

Pre-monsoon floods hit normal life in Assam

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK