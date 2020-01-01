Included planting saplings in KRA of forest dept officials

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Before moving as principal secretary to the chief minister's office, I headed the state Forest Department. It was during this tenure, that I thought of including the planting of saplings to the KRA for Forest Department officials, including myself. The idea was to exhibit that those in the department not only guard and maintain forests, but help increase the green cover of the state, as everyone is worried about the fast depleting green reserve.

I implemented this in 2019. My idea is that if people cannot plant saplings, every family should at least look after one tree in their locality to help increase and maintain the green cover of the city and state. While I insisted planting trees be part of the KRA for the 28,000 employees of the FD, some of them did not do so. Many employees started sending messages and images of the saplings to their immediate superiors or reporting officers. Those who did won accolades and recognition. Those who did not were asked the reasons. Officers were told not to punish erring staff, but make them understand why planting trees is important for ecological balance.

Most FD staff belongs to farming communities. The ering staff were also made to realise how planting of trees would affect the quality of life for the next generation. It worked. Those who failed in their KRAs later came up with images of saplings they had planted. They even began sending pictures regularly of how they had been watering and nurturing them.

As a son of a farmer who made it to the elite IAS fraternity, I understand the importance of having green cover for quality air, fertile soil and ecological balance. Setting and achieving KRA targets was just the beginning. The goal will be accomplished only when this turns into a mass movement and rather than just a drive for the department. At least one person from every family should make it a point to plant a sapling as their contribution to building the nation.

