Inclusive ink.

For the third edition of their Zine Bazaar in Mumbai, Gaysi has curated more than 50 independent artistes and publishers exhibiting their work at pop-up stalls. Founder Sakshi Juneja says, "This means you'll find storytellers, expressionists and artistes, all under one roof. There'll also be storytelling workshops, meant to make you challenge what you already know and build skills in new exciting areas." Here's a list of the five zines you must not miss out on.

Plus One: A Journal Companion by Gaysi Family X Tinder

The journal is filled with stories, activities, and spaces for folks to explore their endless creativity and opportunities to express themselves, or in collaboration with a friend or partner. Users get to explore areas of love, fantasy, dating, and sexuality and let their imagination run wild as they jump from page to page.

Normal by Gaysi Family

This queer horror anthology of 20 different explorations on horror range from long-form traditional stories rooted in Indian folklore to poems that bring the pain and literal horror of living with discrimination as a queer person to life. It includes graphic pieces and photo essays along with a sprinkle of humour across sub-genres of psychological horror.

Paperheads

Artist and illustrator Anushkha's unique illustrative style is brought to life with Indian ink on paper. The concept emerges out of line-drawings inspired by the people she comes across from a variety of places around the world. All the illustrations are black and white, recognising the impact of simple aesthetics while being complemented with an unexpectedly loony style. These drawings are adapted on functional objects.

A collection of zines by Friends of Friends

These zines explore imaginary worlds, what ifs, and if thens, across time and space. Mirroring the deep lore and mythology of centuries-ago India, they've used the talking animals, the time machines, and the witches of the 21st century to present alternative realities you might resonate with. Their zines feature turn-of-the-century ghosts puzzled by online dating, a submerged Bombay in the future, and more.





Sunny by sunnyterrain

Sunny is a coalition of personal experiences that are Desi-esque and narrated through the lens of a fantastical world, in which the protagonist tries to understand love. You'll find him at a concert while the music is beaming and the air is chilly. In this world where dragons fly beside butterflies and the road to love is riddled with fear, does luck meet his sight?

When: September 21 and 22; 11am to 7pm

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Entry: Rs 200 per day (exhibit area only). Single day all access pass Rs 750 (pick 3 out of 4 activities); weekend pass Rs 1,400 (pick 6 out of 8 activities)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates