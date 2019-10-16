Income Tax win Sairaj Trophy football title in Belgaum

Mumbai-based Income Tax won the Sairaj Trophy invitational football tournament in Belgaum recently, beating Shivaji Sports Club (Kolhapur) 5-4 via the tie-breaker. In a keenly-contested final after the scores were locked 0-0 at the end of regulation time, the taxmen converted all five of their spot kicks in the shootout, through Prathamesh Raut, Ashraf Makandar, Alister Fernandes, Sandesh Gadkari and Linekar Machado. Machado was also adjudged the best player of the tournament, while the best goalkeeper's award went to Adil Ansari.

The Income Tax outfit were awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for their effort. "This is a very hardfought win. The title is special given the tough away conditions," said team manager Bosco Fernandes.

D'Souza FA clinch MDFA Div-III crown

The D'Souza Football Association lads with the MDFA Div-III trophy

D'Souza Football Academy worked hard to record a 3-1 win against Jeevies FC in a closely fought Division-III final of the Rustomjee-MDFA Football League at

Cooperage recently.

The summit clash witnessed a keen tussle for supremacy as both teams tried their best to break down their rival defences but neither managed to and the outcome was decided by a shootout.

In the tie-breaker, D'Souza FA scored through Suraj S, Aaron Rebello and Owais Khan, while Jeevies FC scored only once, through Vijay Chavan.

TSG launch unique Schoolathon

The Sports Gurukul (TSG) will be organising a series of running events across India for school children, titled the Schoolathon, which is a mini version of a marathon. The inaugural season of Schoolathon will be held in three cities — Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai. TSG have partnered with YouTooCanRun to provide Race Management services for event logistics. The event will have various distance categories, aimed at children between five and 15 years. For details, visit www.schoolathon.in or call TSG's Jay Shah on 9821886447.

YMCA athletics meet on Nov 28

The 44th Bombay YMCA Annual state-level athletic meet, under the auspices of the BCDAA (Bombay City District Athletics Association), will be held at the University Pavilion, Marine Lines from November 28 to December 1. This four-day meet will consist of competitions for boys and girls (between eight and 18 years), open men, women and masters men and women.

For details, contact YMCA's RK Amul Raj on 9833087204.

