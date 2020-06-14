Increase beds, ventilators: High Court to Centre, Delhi govt

A medic collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 testing, in New Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Taking note of the “gravity” of the situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan after the Delhi government informed it that till June 9 there were 9,179 beds for COVID-19 patients in the city and out of that 4,914 were occupied.

The Delhi government also told the bench that total 569 ventilators were available, out of which 315 were being utilised. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the Coronavirus in Delhi, which reached 36,000. The infection has this far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.

In another news, the municipal health officer of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday said he has tested positive and is admitted to a private hospital.

Dr Ashok Rawat said he got to know about the infection on Friday. “Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are in the frontline of this battle, so chances of such people getting infected is higher. I have got myself admitted to a private hospital,” he said.

1,200

No. of lives claimed by the pandemic in Delhi

