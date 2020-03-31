Increase shelf life

Do you spend those hours in isolation looking at your bookshelf(ves) in adoration? Are your shelves filled with little nuggets of your life, a signed copy here and a heartfelt gift there? And yet, there isn't much you've been able to do to keep them looking dust-free and pleasing? Sarah Sham, principal designer, Essajees Atelier, believes, bookshelves can be pretty, too, and this may be the time to source them up. Here are a few tips and tricks to liven things up:

. Typically, there should be two kinds of bookshelves at home — an exposed one and a storage space. The exposed one should house books with attractive spines.

. Colour code the books and create a rainbow of sorts on the exposed shelves, followed by arranging them within these colours based on height. You'll be surprised with the results.



Sarah Sham

. Books that are functional but don't look great go straight into the storage shelf.

. If space permits, alternate between standing and sleeping stacks to break the monotony.

. Just like wardrobes, it may also be time to Marie Kondo your bookshelves. What doesn't spark joy needs to be out. At the end of the day, most of us are hoarders.

. Books tend to lie for a long time; sometimes, in hope that children will grow up to read them. In this digital age, you may want to make better use of your time to find someone who will use them now.

. Bookshelves can be accessorised, too. Use real or fake succulents, curios you have collected and photo frames for a personal touch.

. You could also use fairy lights stored away after Diwali to perk up your bookshelves and make them look mystical.

. Many objects from your kitchen can be repurposed as accessories for your bookshelf. For instance, bottles, glasses and carafes make for great planters. Find easy-to-grow plants at home like the money plant and use stem-cutting to grow new ones in these planters.

