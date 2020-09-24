Increased stamina to call out? Kangana Ranaut is keeping fit in Manali!

Amid calling out the nepo kids and the Bollywood drugs mafia, Kangana Ranaut has been taking time out for her fitness routine. On Wednesday, the actor revealed how she begins her day. She shared a picture of herself jogging. "Good morning," she captioned it.

The actor, who is in hometown Manali, motivated fans to exercise. In her trackpants, Kangy appeared fighting fit. Another day, another person to take on and court controversies.

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront of trying to uncover the drug racket in Bollywood. Recently, however, veteran actress Nagma tweeted, "Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs. If they could summon other actresses on basis of what's app chat?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses (sic)."

Recently, a video featuring Kangana went viral on social media in which the actress admitted that she was a drug addict once. The video was originally shared by Kangana on her Instagram account in March this year.

Also read: Madhoo Shah: If Kangana Has Suffered Badly, She's Coming From That Experience

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news