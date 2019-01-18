IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni anchors India to 2-1 series win

cricket

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav guide India to ODI series victory in Australia

MS Dhoni plays a shot during the third ODI

India beat Australia by six wickets in the 3rd ODI in Melbourne, to win the series 2-1. MS Dhoni who hit his third consecutive fifty of the series remained unbeaten on 87 to guide India to victory. MS Dhoni was well supported by Kedar Jadhav who was not out on 61. Dhoni was adjudged the 'Man of the Series' for a hat-trick of half-centuries and two coming in winning causes.

Chasing 231, India lost Rohit Sharma (9) early after the right-handed opener was caught at slip in the sixth over as he tried to accelerate the run-rate. Despite Kohli coming to the crease thereafter, India were bogged down by the Australian bowlers in the first powerplay and only scored 26-1 in the first ten overs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli put on a partnership of 44 runs before Dhawan was dismissed for 23 runs. Virat Kohli scored a fluent 46 before being dismissed.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field. Playing his first match of the series, Chahal wreaked havoc in the Australian line-up, returning a career-best 6/42 as the home batsmen seemed to have no clue playing the leggie. Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket

Brief Scores:

Australia: 230 all out in 48.4 overs (Peter Handscomb 58, Shaun Marsh 39, Yuzvendra Chahal 6/42).

India: 234 for 3 in 49.2 overs. (MS Dhoni 87 not out, K Jadhav 61 not out, V Kohli 46; J Richardson 1/27)

