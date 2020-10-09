Allan Border slams CA, BCCI for proposed change in schedule: I think they're just playing mind games

Virat Kohli (L) reacts as he is presented with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by former Australian cricket captain Allan Border after winning the Test series between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7, 2019. Pic/ AFP

Former Australian cricketer Allan Border has recently expressed his views on the apparent proposal by BCCI to reportedly change the schedule of the upcoming Test series between Australia and India. Allan Border has gone on to say that Cricket Australia must not bow down to BCCI's demands of a schedule change.

The Sydney Test, which is also famously known as the New Year's Test, usually takes place in the first week of January, but has apparently been pushed to a date further than January 7.

India's tour of Australia, in which the schedule is yet to be confirmed by CA and BCCI, is supposed to feature ODI series followed by 3 T20Is and then the Test series with the opener on December 17.

Speaking to Fox News, Allan Border went on to state that the Boxing Day and New Year Test matches have been played as per schedule in the past for years and there has been no issue. Border also said that he 'would not be comfortable' if the scheduled matches would be pushed just so Team India could have a few extra days off.

Border said, I don't think it should be a negotiated scenario. If it's necessary because of what is happening globally with the virus then fair enough, but if it's just because they want a bit of a spell off between Boxing Day and the New Year's Test match then that's rubbish."

"We've been doing this for how many years now, back-to-back Test matches? It works a treat through that Christmas-New Year period and I wouldn't be comfortable with it moving just because India want a couple more days off," he added.

Apparently broadcasters Seven West Media, who own Channel 7 are not too happy with the proposed change in IND vs AUS schedule.

Allan Border added, "I think they're just playing mind games. They consider themselves the strength of world cricket, and financially that is the case so they do have a fair say in things.But if the roles were reversed, we wouldn't have much say in the itinerary, it would just be put in front of us and these are the dates that we're going to play. You can negotiate as much as you like but these are traditional dates that everyone knows have been in the calendar forever, so to start negotiating now - it's a tough one. I wouldn't be bowing down to it - we've got traditional dates, let's stick with them."

Allan Border added, "I think they're just playing mind games. They consider themselves the strength of world cricket, and financially that is the case so they do have a fair say in things.But if the roles were reversed, we wouldn't have much say in the itinerary, it would just be put in front of us and these are the dates that we're going to play. You can negotiate as much as you like but these are traditional dates that everyone knows have been in the calendar forever, so to start negotiating now - it's a tough one. I wouldn't be bowing down to it - we've got traditional dates, let's stick with them."

Inputs from PTI

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news