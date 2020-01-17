IND vs AUS: Can't have a defensive mindset against Virat Kohli, says Adam Zampa

Rajkot: On the eve of the series opener in Mumbai, when India skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media, he had singled out leg-spinner Adam Zampa as the standout performer during Australia's 3-2 ODI series win last year.

Zampa, according to Kohli, had "more belief" than others. On Tuesday, Zampa, who had claimed 11 wickets in that five-match series and dismissed Kohli twice, did not just trouble the Indian batsmen at Wankhede but also managed to get the prized wicket of Kohli again, caught and bowled. It was the sixth time Zampa had dismissed Kohli in limited overs [four in ODIs and two in T20Is].

Zampa said his mantra is always to attack. "If you're on the back foot and have a defensive mindset, then that's when he [Kohli] can get on top of you. The most important thing while playing in places like India against these guys is to have a little bit of character. You probably know you're going to get hit for boundaries but it can get worse if you let that affect you," Zampa said on Thursday.

The leggie, however, refused to read too much into having an upper hand against Kohli. "I have got him a few times now but I don't think there is anything in it. We basically just find that Virat finds leg-spinners hard to line up early in his innings. He still scores at over 100 [strike rate] against me. He's one of the toughest guys I've ever had to bowl to. After Game One, I think he will be even more switched on for Game Two," added Zampa.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates