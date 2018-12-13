IND vs AUS: Consistency among bowlers has been addressed, says Bharat Arun

cricket

India bowling coach Arun reckons consistency and training regime are key factors in dismissing Oz twice at Adelaide, which wasn't the case in 2014-15

Pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australia's Marcus Harris on Day Four of the first Test at Adelaide on Sunday. India won the opening match for the first time on Australian soil in 71 years. Pic/AFP

Bowling coach Bharat Arun praised his fast bowlers' relentless energy and accuracy for India's 31-run victory in the opening Test at Adelaide Oval on Monday. Arun was also the bowling coach on the previous tour of Australia in 2014-15 when the Indian bowling unit failed to take 20 wickets in each of the four Test matches. Cut to this tour, the bowling unit accomplished the task of taking 20 wickets in the opening Test itself.

'Paying dividends'

Arun cited consistency as well as training methods for the turnaround. "Consistency was a bit of an issue [on the previous tour] and that's something we've addressed with the bowlers. It's something we've really worked hard on. That's paying dividends right now," he said ahead of Friday's second Test here yesterday.

Arun elaborated on how planning was crucial in net sessions. "Each time they come to the nets, they [bowlers] need to be aware of their plans and what to execute. I'd ask them about their plans and as long as it's in line with what we want to execute in the game, that's perfectly alright," Arun added.



Bharat Arun

The former India bowler also credited Ravichandran Ashwin's efforts and stated the off-spinner was a perfect foil for the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Ashwin bowled 87 overs in the opening Test to return with figures of 5-149. "Ashwin has been really good. He helped us control the game. You can't ask for anything better.

He allowed the fast bowlers to take turns and he could control things from one end. That's the job he was interested in. He did that exceptionally well," said the bowling coach. Arun had played a huge role in elevating Ashwin's bowling to the next level after he was dropped for the opening Test of the 2014-15 series.

Elevating Ashwin

Asked what has changed from the previous tour, Arun said: "Ashwin has been extremely confident. He's aware of what he's doing. It's important that a spinner discovers what he can do. "For that to happen, a coach can give the necessary feedback because most often what the bowlers think they are doing and what they are actually doing can be different. If you can bridge that gap, the bowlers can grow."

