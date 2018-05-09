IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia forced to drop Day/Night Adelaide Test
Australia have been forced to scrap a day-night Test and will hold the game in normal hours instead after India refused to play, cricket officials said yesterday
Australia have been forced to scrap a day-night Test and will hold the game in normal hours instead after India refused to play, cricket officials said yesterday. Cricket Australia (CA) had pencilled in the December 6-10 Test in Adelaide as a pink-ball match but India baulked at playing under floodlights.
"We can confirm that we have received advice from the BCCI that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed day-night Test in Adelaide this summer," CA chief James Sutherland said in a statement. "As a result, we can now confirm this Test match will be a day format," he added.
CA believes day-night Test cricket is a more television-friendly format and perhaps the only way to save the five-day version of the game following the rise of the quickfire T20 format. But India, who are the world's top-ranked team, said they didn't want to play their first day-night Test during such a high-profile series. Sutherland said Australia would still play a day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in January.
