IND vs AUS: Diana Edulji to be present for toss on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, former India women's captain and member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Diana Edulji will be present at the time of the toss in third ODI between India and Australia at Ranchi today. It is learnt that Edulji will hand the coin to match referee Ranjan Madugalle, who will then conduct the toss. The decision, an impromptu one, was taken during yesterday's CoA meeting in New Delhi. New CoA member Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge was in attendance for the first time since his appointment by the Supreme Court.

In what was termed as a "routine" meeting, the CoA have tasked Indian Premier League COO Hemang Amin to decide upon the cricketers who will comprise the IPL Technical Committee. This will be the first IPL which will be conducted without a Governing Council body and chairman.Meanwhile, former Supreme Court judge Justice DK Jain, who is the BCCI ombudsman, was yesterday officially handed over the issue concerning Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's crass comments on a TV show. Though there is no deadline set for the delivery of a judgment, he is expected to swiftly deal with the issue, well in time before the team for the World Cup is announced in April.

Besides, regarding the pressure from the ICC to make BCCI WADA-compliant, the CoA will take a call once they meet ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on March 18. It is likely that the BCCI will also discuss the ICC tax relief issue in the same meeting. It is learnt that there was no discussion in the CoA meeting on the events that unfolded at the recent ICC board meeting, where the BCCI was snubbed for seeking an ICC ban on countries where terrorism emanates, making an indirect reference to Pakistan, following the Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. However, CoA chief Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by PTI that the BCCI is still pursuing an international ban on Pakistan.

