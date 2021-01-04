IND vs AUS: Don't come if you cannot follow rules, Queensland government tells quarantine-shy Team India

An arrivals board at Brisbane airport on Dec 1 when COVID-19 border restrictions were eased for travellers from New South Wales and Victoria. Pic/Getty Image

With reports emerging about Team India's reluctance to play the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series against Australia in Brisbane due to harsher bio-security protocols, members of the Queensland government have stated that the visiting team should not enter the state if they are unwilling to coordinate with the protocol that has laid out.

"If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come," Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. Tim Mander, Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister, said there's no room for ignoring the protocol and that every individual would have to go through the same drill. "If the Indian cricket team want to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn't come. The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple," Mander said.

Meanwhile, Australia batsman Matthew Wade told the media that the hosts are looking forward to the Gabba Test and willing to make sacrifices to follow the schedule. "We'd love to be running outside in Australia like everybody is doing right now, but we understand that we need to make some sacrifices to get this tour done. "Brisbane will be a harder quarantine and bio-security bubble than what we have had here," said Wade.

