IND vs AUS: DRS not consistent at all, feels Virat Kohli

Ashton Turner, who fired Australia to a series-levelling win with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls, was adjudged not out early in his innings despite the snicko-meter showing a spike following a DRS call from India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after losing 4th ODI cricket match against Australia, in Mohali, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Pic/PTI

India captain Virat Kohli yesterday criticised the Decision Review System, saying "it is not consistent at all and is becoming a talking point in every game". Ashton Turner, who fired Australia to a series-levelling win with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls, was adjudged not out early in his innings despite the snicko-meter showing a spike following a DRS call from India.

"The DRS call was a surprise. It's just not consistent at all. It's becoming a talking point in every game," said Kohli after the four-wicket loss. India lost the game despite amassing 358 for nine. The series decider will be played in Delhi on Wednesday. In MS Dhoni's absence, Rishabh Pant missed a stumping and overall India were poor in the field. "We were sloppy in the field. They played better. It's a record chase, they deserved to win," said Kohli.

