IND vs AUS: Good bounce suits my game, says Rohit Sharma

cricket

Rohit Sharma says batting on bouncy pitches like Brisbane and Perth does not pose problems since he has grown up playing on cement wickets

Rohit Sharma

For 10 minutes, all the attention turned from the Indian batsmen in the nets to the tent outside the practice facilities here yesterday. There was good reason for this too as Rohit Sharma showed off his sparkling new willow and was indulged in a long conversation with former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist.

When it comes to white-ball cricket, not many have charmed cricket lovers with their array of shots more than Rohit and Gilchrist. Coincidentally, it was at the Gabba in 2008, a game Gilchrist played in, that kick-started Rohit's white-ball career in Australia.

And it will be at the Gabba on Wednesday where Rohit will start his journey to cement a spot for the Test series starting next month. In his last 12 innings Down Under, Rohit has accumulated 756 runs at a staggering average of 84 and a strike-rate in excess of 115, including three centuries and a 99. When Rohit batted at the Gabba last, he stroked a masterful 124. The Mumbai batsman will be hoping to continue his golden run at the memorable Queensland venue.

"I have had good times in Australia playing white-ball cricket. I've always enjoyed coming here because your performance is always appreciated. I have done well in the limited overs game, but the challenge is obviously red-ball cricket, which right now I'm not thinking of. I just want to do well in the T20 format and then take it from there," Rohit told reporters ahead of Wednesday's first T20I match.

One of the reasons Rohit has dominated the Australian attack in recent times is his ability to execute horizontal bat shots, a trait that Rohit feels has been instilled in his game at a young age. "The good bounce on pitches like Brisbane and Perth suits my game. I've grown up playing on cement pitches and I have always done well here," he said.

Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile is aware of Rohit's ability to decimate a bowling attack, but the fast bowler believes the large Australian grounds might work against the Indian.

"He is a world-class player, but there are big square boundaries here, so we might test him. He is a good puller of the ball, but is also quite compulsive, so he may get out that way," Coulter-Nile said.

Given Rohit's recent record, chances are that any short ball is likely to end up in the grandstand and could possibly pave the way for a golden summer Down Under in white and red-ball cricket.

04

Number of T20I centuries Rohit Sharma has scored

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates