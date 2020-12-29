IND vs AUS: How 'arrogant' Mohammed Siraj became a 'matured' bowler

Mohammed Siraj's consistency, maturity and attitude have impressed pundits in his debut Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the Hyderabad pacer claimed three wickets as of Monday.

However, the speedster had to carry out certain corrections in the way he behaved and dealt with people before realising his cricketing dreams.

Siraj recently lost his father, a rickshaw driver. He stayed back with the team Down Under despite the BCCI giving him an option of returning home.

Also Read: Whenever he calls now, he says 'Abbu' and cries: Mohammed Siraj's brother Ismail



Arshad Ayub and Mohd Ahmed

Being punctual

Siraj's behavioural rectification took place at former India offie Arshad Ayub's academy. "He realised that he had to maintain cricketing discipline. It was about coming on time, putting in those hours of hard practice and other things. Initially, he found it difficult, but he adapted and that made the difference," said Ayub, who played in 13 Tests and 32 ODIs.

Umpire P Chandrashekhar, 56, who has been officiating in Hyderabad Cricket Association's local league since 1990, provided a peek into Siraj's aggressive body language. "His attitude, body language and expressions were very strong during his initial years. He was arrogant and would often use foul language during matches.

"However, he is a quick learner and improved his behaviour. When I look at Siraj now, he is a completely different person with a lot of maturity," said Chandrashekhar.

First break

Mohammed Ahmed, the owner of Siraj's first club Charminar CC provided the pacer his first pair of bowling shoes. "Siraj was just playing tennis-ball cricket when his friend Kaleem—a vegetable seller—requested me to give him a chance. I saw him in the nets and was impressed by his pace. So, I gave him his first opportunity in the HCA League. He first played against Balaji CC which had many U-19 state team players and took five wickets in that game. In the second match—against Saleem Nagar CC—he claimed 13 wickets," Ahmed recalled.

With tough times behind him now, Ayub wants Siraj to become a regular Test bowler. "He has got good exposure now, so [my advice to him is...] be sensible and be there in the team," said Ayub.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news