IND vs AUS: 'India have quality bowlers,' reckons Steve Smith

One bad result can change the psyche of a team. India's capitulation in the second innings of the opening day-night Test at Adelaide have cast doubts over whether the visitors will be able to compete well in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.'

It's not just their meek surrender (bowled out for 36) which is cause for concern ahead of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. Skipper Virat Kohli is on paternity leave while ace pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series with a fractured wrist. The visitors were already without their most experienced pacer, Ishant Sharma.



Steve Smith

That leaves India with Jasprit Bumrah to spearhead the attack and take the bulk of the responsibility in bowling out the Aussies twice in a Test.

In a supporting role will be Umesh Yadav, who is not as effective outside the subcontinent as far as taking wickets is concerned.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: Brad Haddin doesn't think Kohli and Co will recover



Mohammed Siraj

Next in line is Shardul Thakur, whose Test debut lasted just 10 balls before a groin strain ruled him out against West Indies in 2018 at Hyderabad. Thakur was asked to stay with the team after the limited-overs series. Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj are the two promising pacers waiting for their Test debuts.

It will be a monumental task with a depleted bowling attack for India to bounce back after registering their lowest-ever score of 36 in the last Test.

However, star Australian batsman Steve Smith reckons that stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane would still have a potent pace attack at his disposal. "I still think they have got some quality bowlers here. Saini and Siraj are two quality bowlers who can have good Test careers. They are obviously missing Ishant as well, which is a big loss for them. But they still have some really good quality bowlers, that's for sure," said the former Australian captain during a virtual press conference from Melbourne, facilitated by Sony Pictures Sports Network on Tuesday. During the 2018-19 historic Test series win, India were blessed to have a full-strength pace attack. This time though, the scenario is different.

Another big challenge before Rahane & Co will be to stop Smith from activating beast mode at his favourite Australian venue—the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Big occasions like Boxing Day gets the best out of Smith. In seven Tests at the MCG, he has four centuries and three half-centuries. His highest at the venue is 192 that came against India in 2014. The occasion will also serve as extra motivation for Smith, who is looking to get his first three-figure mark since his double ton at Old Trafford, Manchester in September 2019.

"My Boxing Day record is probably my best in Australia of all grounds. I like batting at the MCG. Those big occasions...I like to try and make the most of them and help the team out," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news