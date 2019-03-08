IND vs AUS: India suffered 32-run defeat against Australia

Published: Mar 08, 2019, 22:02 IST | IANS

Despite this loss, India still maintain a 2-1 lead in the series

IND vs AUS: India suffered 32-run defeat against Australia
Australian cricketers celebrate the dismissal of India's skipper Virat Kohli during the 3rd ODI cricket match, in Ranchi/PTI

Ranchi: India skipper Virat Kohli's (123 off 95) gritty century went in vain as India suffered a 32-run defeat against Australia in the third contest of the five-match rubber at the JSCA stadium here on Friday.

Despite this loss, India still maintain a 2-1 lead in the series.

Brief Scores: Australia 313/5 (Usman Khawaja 104, Aaron Finch 93; Kuldeep Yadav 3/64) beat India 281 all out (Virat Kohli 123, Vijay Shankar 32; Pat Cummins 3/37) by 32 runs.

